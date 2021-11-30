Dr. Jeffrey C. Fox of Rocky Mount, in his latest publishing foray titled “The Ultimate Devotional for First Responders and Those Who Serve Others,” offers biblical guidance that will help first responders in all their emergencies.
This devotional is designed for those who serve others. Service includes but is not limited to emergency management, emergency medical services, military personnel, firefighters, first responders, law enforcement, dispatchers/911 operators, transportation workers, social services personnel, emergency volunteers and the list goes on. These servants can be found at the local, state and federal levels, as well as private citizens, faith-based individuals and organizations alike.
“First responders are under tremendous pressure in carrying out their work in today’s world,” Fox stated. “This devotional gives them tools to help in carrying out their duties.”
“The Ultimate Devotional for First Responders and Those Who Serve Others” shares scriptural readings and food for thought geared internally for the responder. It is the author’s hope that readers will find comfort, solace, reinforcement and tools they need to be prepared and ready to serve.
“The Ultimate Devotional for First Responders and Those Who Serve Others” by Fox is available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble in print as a hardcover and softcover, and digitally as an ebook.
Fox has served 27 years in the field of criminal justice, 21 of which were with the Virginia State Police (VSP). He earned an AAS degree in Police Science from Germanna Community College, a BLS degree in Criminal Psychology and Sociology from Mary Washington College, and a MS degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University. He earned an MBA degree with a specialization in Criminal Justice, and earned a doctorate in business administration with a specialization in Homeland Security from Northcentral University.
He is a graduate of the Southern Police Institute Administrative Employees Course and the Virginia Commonwealth Management Institute. He completed the Virginia State Police Basic Academy, Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy, and Military Police School. He has been teaching at various colleges and universities since 2001.
He retired from state service as the program coordinator and assistant professor for the Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness and Criminal Justice Cohort Programs for Virginia Commonwealth University in Martinsville, Virginia. His full-time job now is as public safety trainer/educator/consultant for his company called Fox - Public Safety Training, Educating, and Consulting LLC.
For more information about his training, education and consulting services through Fox Public Safety LLC, contact him at https://publicservice.training/ or foxpublicsafety@gmail.com.
The book is publishing through Xlibris Publishing, an Author Solutions LLC imprint, which is a self-publishing services provider created in 1997.
