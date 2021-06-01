“We’re back!” Little Town Players (LTP) stated. “After being dark for more than a year, Little Town Players is beyond thrilled to be opening up and welcoming patrons, entertaining them with live theatre.”
Little Town Players, in its 45th season, will open with Rachel Sheening and William Finn’s Tony Award-winning “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” running from June 4-13 at the Fred Harper Theatre located at the Noble Senior Living Community-Elks Home in Bedford.
Friday and Saturday performances begin promptly at 7:30 p.m.; the Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. The cost of admission is $15.
“As we like to jokingly say, ‘It’s cheaper than therapy!’” LTP stated.
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” features an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents going head-to-head in the spelling championship of a lifetime.
“While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming ‘ding’ of the bell that signals a spelling mistake,” LTP described it. “Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box.”
“Director Mark W. Foreman, who most recently directed the fabulous “My Fair Lady” at LTP, has assembled a wonderfully talented cast for this fun, adult content show,” LTP stated.
Returning to LTP are Christen Brunstetter (Marcy), Erin Geiersbach (Logainne), James Gingeleski (Mr. Panch), and Mary C. Massie (Rona). Newcomers Brennah Davis (Olive), Zach Helms (Chip), Kolby Kendrick (Leaf), Harrison Reed (Mitch), and David J. Schultz II (William) round out the cast.
“Music director Bill Lininger has done a terrific job of blending these voices while accompanying them, while choreographer Laura Howard has worked her ‘magic’ with their ‘feet,’” LTP stated. “We are all so very excited to offer live theatre once again.”
Call the theatre at 540-586-5881 to make reservations beginning Friday, May 28.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.