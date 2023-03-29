The 2023 Bedford Museum and Genealogical Library's Women's History Month essay contest celebrated the 40th anniversary of Sally Ride, the first female astronaut's trip into space. Students in the third through seventh grades wrote about women in the Science, Technology, Engineering or Math (S.T.E.M.) fields.
Twenty submitted essays featured women born between the 1640s to the late 1980s, including Clara Barton, Amelia Earhart and Marie Curie. Women in the space industry included Mae Jemison, Sally Ride, Katherine Johnson and Ellen Ochoa. One contestant wrote about her great grandmother who worked for the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). Another highlighted Grace Hooper, who assisted with debugging the first computer alongside local computer scientist Kishaw Rogers. Stephanie Kwolek, the inventor of Kevlar, Elizabeth Blackwell one of the first female doctors, artist-turned-scientist Maria Merian, who is credited with explaining the life cycle of insects and Alice Ball, who helped bring leprosy to an end were also notable women of topic.
The writers of the essays hail from all over Bedford County and beyond, representing the following schools: Bible Truth Academy; Onward Christian Academy; Big Island Elementary; Thomas Jefferson Elementary; Stewartsville Elementary; Forest Elementary; Liberty Middle School; Forest Middle School, and homeschooling.
The essays, which are always educational, brought diversity of many new people this year. brought such a diversity of new people to learn about. The competition was judged by the University Women of Bedford, Bedford Professional Women, the General William R. Terry United Daughters of the Confederacy, and the Bedford Rifle Grays Sons of Confederate Veterans. Winners included:
- Grand Prize, 2nd – 5th Grade Division: Arianna Kim with her essay on Liberty University Professor Lindsey Stevenson, and her work on the Immune System.
- Grand Prize, Middle-School Division: Arianna Pennix with her essay on Astronaut Ellen Ochoa.
Both received a $50 prize.
- First Place, 2nd and 3rd Grade Division: Robert Messier with his essay on NASA Human Computer Katherine Johnson.
- First Place, 4th and 5th Grade Division: Michaela Noble with her essay on Chemist Alice Ball who helped cure Leprosy.
- First Place, Middle-School Division: Landon Harrington, who wrote about Naval Computer Scientist Grace Hooper.
They each received $25.
- Runner-up, 2nd and 3rd Grade Division: Xander Shaffer with his essay on his great-grandmother Janice Taylor who worked for JPL.
- Runner-Up, 4th and 5th Grade Division: Macie Ratliff with her essay on E.C. Glass graduate and computer scientist Kishau Rogers.
- Runner-Up, Middle-School Division: Alexa Machada with her essay on American Red Cross founder, Clara Barton.
They each received $15.
