There’s a new Amazon Alexa Skill that reports current Smith Mountain Lake water conditions.
The free skill uses data from smithmountainlakelevel.com (updated every hour) and includes:
• Current water level (in inches below/above full pond)
• Current water status – rising or falling (in inches per hour)
• Current water temperature
The skill works on any Alexa device and can be enabled in two ways:
• Enable from the Alexa Skills store at https://tinyurl.com/AlexaSML
• Enable by telling your device “Alexa, enable S.M.L. Water Update”
After enabling, one can get the latest water update by telling the Amazon device “Alexa, open S.M.L. Update.”
