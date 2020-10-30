Alpacas are known across the world, but surprisingly, the animal never touched the United States until 1983. Now there are just under 500,000 in the country, which is the second largest in the world behind Peru, which has over three million.
With the alpaca digits in the six figures and growing, there are a number of farms and petting zoos featuring the unique animal. There is one farm that offers interactions with alpacas and educational interactive tours about how valuable they are all year round, and it’s located at Smith Mountain Lake.
Owned by Jay Pratley and Robbin Martinelli, they have had their alpaca farm for 20 years, with the first 10 in Connecticut and the latest 10 here at the lake. The farm is not just known locally, but nationally as well. Air Force veteran Dick Able and Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich have visited the SML Alpaca Farm. Several diplomats from around the world and plenty of government officials have also visited.
“We’ve had people from all walks of life,” Pratley said.
The educational side is a main draw to the farm, as events are scheduled all year to learn about the history, benefits and importance of the alpacas. Pratley mentioned that a lot of people who visit and have no clue about how valuable alpacas are will leave the farm “blown away.” The crowd also is treated by seeing all four of the most valuable bloodlines of alpacas: Hemmingway, Caligula, Legacy and Royal Fawn.
Here are some facts about alpacas that might be of interest. Their fiber is in very high demand because of the high quality it presents. It’s superior to wool and even cashmere. It’s one of the most luxurious natural products but also the healthiest and strongest, which makes it the ideal product for clothing.
“Alpaca is meant to be worn,” Martinelli said.
Their manure is low in acid, high in nitrogen, naturally composted and has no odor. This makes it one of the best fertilizers to use. The farm sells 40-pound bags for $40. Alpacas also have no upper teeth and six bottom teeth with molars. Because of this, alpacas will only chew off half of the grass instead of ripping it out from the ground, which keeps the field they roam in nicely trimmed.
“Every aspect of the alpaca has something of value,” said Martinelli.
These are a few of the many facts that people learn when they come to the farm, but another very intriguing aspect offered is the farm store gift shop located in the barn that sells alpaca merchandise and clothing from their fiber. One of the most popular items in high demand is their pillows, which has alpaca fiber in them. The pillows have been a huge success since they came into the market in 2010. In fact, the product helped Martinelli win National Association of Professional Woman of the Year in 2013.
The pillows that many sleep on, particularly foam pillows, have chemicals such as polyester, acetate and others that people are exposed to when they lay their head on the pillow. It is claimed that the body works overtime to fight off these chemicals that can aggravate and worsen allergic reactions and asthma. In some cases, they are suspected of causing cancer. Because your body works overtime when you sleep to detox, lots of people will wake up tired as a result. With the alpaca pillows, those chemicals are not present but replaced with fiber that has a semi-hollowing core and helps reduce symptoms for asthma and others who suffer from allergies.
“Our pillows are changing people’s lives,” Martinelli said. “I say that with the greatest gratitude.”
The farm store gift shop isn’t the only place you can buy alpaca merchandise. They will be moving from their Westlake location to the building that Eastlake Community Church first originated. The store will be called Harvest Moon Marketplace & Wine Garden and will feature USAlpaca Company and a market of locally grown produce, fruit, meat, dairy and other products from over 25 farms and small businesses.
The Agri-Market is set to open in November. In February, a greenhouse and a wine garden with a waterfall also will be built. Martinelli said they want to advertise and help as many locally operated farms in the area as they possibly can, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If it comes from a local farm, we will be looking to potentially carry it as much as we can in our own capacity,” she said. “We just want to help the agriculture community as much as we can.”
The farm has also been seen on television many times but will now be seen as a movie set in an upcoming film called “The Princess Cut, Part Three,” which was produced by a faith-based company and will be a family orientated film. This, among many other reasons, has Pratley and Martinelli counting their blessings on how far their alpaca farm has come since they first started it 20 years ago.
“We have a following that’s growing larger and larger,” Pratley said. “We’ll have a local couple that will drive by every day for five, six or seven years. One day they will take the tour and they will tell me they never knew about this. We are one of the only alpaca farms in the country that does everything we do in the alpaca business: total fiber to fashion, education, retail as well as design and create products.”
