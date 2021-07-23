The Franklin County Health Department Immunization Clinic, located at 365 Pell Avenue in Rocky Mount, is offering free immunizations to students by appointment only at the health department.
The clinic is open every Tuesday from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. through the summer. Other dates are July 30 and Aug. 5 from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m.
The following are grade levels and vaccine information:
• Kindergarten, Hepatitis A (HAV): dose 1and 2 prior to entering Kindergarten (if not taken, exemption required).
• Seventh grade (males and females), Human Papillimavirus (HPV): dose 1 prior to entering seventh grade, and dose 2 properly spaced (optional).
• Seventh grade, TDAP: dose 1 prior to entering seventh grade (if not taken, exemption required)
• Seventh grade, Meningococcal Conjugate (MenACWY): dose 1 prior to entering seventh grade (if not taken, exemption required)
• Twelfth grade, Meningococcal Conjugate (MenACWY): booster dose (if not taken, exemption required)
For more information, call the clinic at 540-484-0292.
