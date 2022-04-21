A Connections for Kids event will be held June 25, hosted by Smith Mountain Striper Club at Crazy Horse Marina, 400 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta.
Its mission is to provide a charitable event for children ages 8 though 12, to take part in a memorable fishing experience. The kids will connect with fellow anglers while fishing under the tutelage of a professional Smith Mountain Lake guide.
“Aside from the experience, we hope the kids will develop a lasting connection with the lake, understand the need for conservation, respect the need for safety on the water and most of all a lasting connection with their fellow anglers,” the mission for Connections for Kids states.
