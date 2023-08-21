Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival set for September 23rd – 24th; Q&A with new owner Tim Reith

The 2023 Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival is returning to Crazy Horse Marina on Saturday, September 23rd and Sunday, September 24th. One of the lake community’s most popular events will showcase award-winning wineries from all across the Virginia region while also playing host to a variety of food vendors, artisans and musicians, as well as include a beer garden.
Earlier this year, it was announced that Tim Reith, a long-time local restaurant and business owner at the lake, would begin partnering with the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce for the Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival. Reith recently took time to answer some questions about the Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival and to further discuss his vision.
Q. What sparked your interest in getting involved with the Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival?
Tim Reith: “For the past several years, Ronnie Hess, Donnie Shaver and myself have supported a charity out of Nashville called ‘Lyrics on the Lake’. Last year, the three of us decided to establish a charity to showcase local and Nashville songwriters with donations supporting local charities. Around the same time, the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce was looking for someone to partner with for the 2023 Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival. After several months of discussions, we both decided on all of our groups to assume ownership of wine festival, and we agreed to purchase the Wine Festival from the Chamber.”
Q. What is your focus, your goal with the Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival?
Tim Reith: “Our focus in on our charities. The Chamber has offered to support us during the first three years to help make us successful. Our goal is to raise awareness and money for many local charities. As a 501c3 non-profit, we are able to donate proceeds directly back to other non-profits. This year we are looking to help six – seven local charities, as well as one national organization. Our national charity for 2023 is the Make-A-Wish Foundation. So far, our local charities include: Healing Strides, SML Good Neighbors, Marine Fire & Rescue, YMCA, American Legion Post #62 and Lake Christian Ministries.”
Q. Why have you chosen to move the 2023 Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival back to Crazy Horse Marina?
Tim Reith: “Moving the 2023 Wine Festival back to Crazy Horse Marina was our first big and exciting news. In the past when the event has been held at Crazy Horse, the average attendance has been about 12,000 people over the course of two days. It’s a great location and opportunity for wineries, craft and food vendors to showcase what they have to offer.”
Q. How many wineries and vendors are scheduled to participate so far?
Tim Reith: “We have about 20 wineries signed up to date, and we expect to have more than 45 total. We will end up with over 60 vendors, including 15 – 20 food vendors offering a variety of foods.”
Q. What times will the Wine Festival be held?
Tim Reith: “On both Saturday and Sunday, the event will be open from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Crazy Horse Marina, located at 400 Crazy Horse Drive in Moneta.”
Q. What types of musical entertainment will be on stage?
Tim Reith: “On Saturday, we will open with “Breaking the Chain”, a Stevie Nicks Tribute Band, followed by “Weird Science”, a band out of New York that is always entertaining. Sunday’s line-up begins with “Spare Change” out of North Carolina, followed by Morgan Myles, a Season 2022 finalist from “The Voice”. Myles with offer a “meet and greet” after her performance.”
Q. Who are some of the sponsors of the 2023 Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival?
Tim Reith: “We are thankful to all of our sponsored who are stepping up to help make this a excellent event. Our Platinum Sponsors include: WFXR Fox News, Wheeler Media and local favorite jewelry store, Joe & Co. Jewelers. Our Main Stage is being brought to you by another local favorite – The Cottage Gate, and Energix Renewables. VIP Tent Sponsors include: Bridgewater Marina, Lynita Tuck/Century 21, Haley Toyota, RidgeView Bank, Eye Care & Surgery, Mulch & Moore and Debra Gatto/REMAX.”
Q. How would you sum up you what it means to play a role in helping others in the community through a good event that supports good causes?
Tim Reith: “As a local business owner/partner for over 20 years, namely The Copper Kettle and Mangos, we have always worked with local charities, but on a much smaller scale. By adding the Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival as one of our fundraisers, we hope to raise $100,000 to help make a difference in the local lives of the people who support our community every day. We are all blessed to live in this wonderful community that we call Smith Mountain Lake; nothing could make us happier than to help those in need. I invite everyone to come out and support our cause and our local charities while have a fun day doing so.”
For more information about sponsorships opportunities and for ticket information for the 2023 Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival, visit smlwinefestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.