The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday, July 12, that from January to June 2022, the Narcotics Division with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has continued an extended drug investigation that has led to 111 individuals receiving 214 indictments directly related to drug activity.
“The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office remains dedicated to the aggressive pursuit of illegal use and sale of dangerous, illicit drugs in an effort to protect all within this community,” the sheriff’s office stated.
