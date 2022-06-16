During the Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting May 23, a decision regarding a proposed subdivision development at Smith Mountain Lake was postponed.
Rob Sorrentino of SML Holdings, VA LLC, who has property in the Hickory Cove area of Smith Mountain Lake, sought a waiver to use a private street, Nicholas Lane, in order to access a planned subdivision with 10 lots.
The six supervisors present unanimously decided to postpone the decision regarding a subdivision ordinance waiver, citing a lack of planning and documentation, including any opposition from nearby landowners.
Crystal Shores Marina General Manager Scott Schlesser was for the proposed development while Nicholas Lane property owner Harvey Madison was against the waiver.
Bob Davis, District 6 supervisor wants to respect the residents if two thirds of them are against the waiver, while Edgar Tuck, supervisor of District 2, was on the fence due to feedback from residents and lack of important documentation.
Supervisor Tommy Scott of District 5 believes it is up to the landowner to use their property how they want but does agree in a road maintenance agreement.
The next board of supervisors meeting was Monday, June 13, which will be featured in next week’s Smith Mountain Eagle.
