Wanda DeLong of Smith Mountain Lake was one of 23 company and franchise associates to be awarded the 2020 Henry W. Bloch Excellence in Client Service Award.
DeLong is a franchisee and enrolled agent and her team serves Bedford and Franklin counties.
The company award is named in honor of Henry W. Bloch, co-founder and honorary chairman of H&R Block. Award winners were selected for living H&R Block’s Purpose, which is to provide help and inspire confidence in clients and communities everywhere, and for demonstrating company behaviors like Customer-Centric and Better Together. It recognizes H&R Block and Block Advisors tax office associates across the nation for exemplary client service, tax expertise, as well as demonstrating a commitment to solving problems and advocating for clients.
DeLong has been with H&R Block for seven years and has been preparing taxes for more than 20 years. A resident of Smith Mountain Lake, DeLong is active in SML Professional Women, having served on the board for five years, and is a member of the Smith Mountain Lake Chamber. She has been an H&R Block Top 100 Franchisee for four years.
Her team likes to support the community through giving back to different projects each year. They have collected stuffed animals for the police department, school supplies, and money for the Angel lunch program, and organized fundraisers for the two local fire departments. In addition, DeLong received the Reader’s Choice Award Best of the Best for Tax Service by Smith Mountain Lake Newspaper for the past two years.
“Each year the Henry Bloch Excellence in Client Service Awards recognize the best of the best. During an unprecedented pandemic, our 2020 winners also demonstrated extraordinary resilience, expertise and compassion for helping clients access their much-needed refunds,” said Bob Moretti, vice president of franchise for H&R Block. “Wanda and our other award winners lived the H&R Block Purpose every day while navigating a three-month filing deadline change, among other changes happening in their communities. The care they showed clients and their colleagues sets H&R Block apart.”
