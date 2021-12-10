UScellular has donated 185 wireless hotspots with two years of service to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia (160 hotspots worth about $184,160) and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge (25 hotspots worth about $28,755) to help provide equitable learning access and opportunities and connect local youth during the school year.
The combined value of this equipment and service would be valued at $212,915.
UScellular stated that hotspots have proven to be a vital tool for youth to access the Internet, study and complete homework, and these will help Boys & Girls Club members boost their connectivity on site, while also being loaned out to families to support reliable access at home.
The hotspots provided to Boys & Girls Clubs connect to UScellular’s network to provide high-speed connectivity for club members throughout the Roanoke and Martinsville areas, and each hot spot has the potential to support multiple club members throughout any given day.
“These Boys & Girls Clubs provide an essential service for youth in our community, and we want to help ensure their members have the connectivity they need to be successful in school,” said Nakeita Smith, director of sales and operations at UScellular. “Wireless technology is key to providing broadband service to families in both urban and rural areas, and we believe that every family deserves access to reliable internet access. At UScellular, we want to do our part to ensure youth in our area have the resources they need to stay connected.”
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.