Danielle Gray of Hardy is the third weekly finalist in the 2021 Lyrics on the Lake Open-Mic Competition, held each Wednesday night at Mango’s Bar and Grill at Bridgewater Plaza in Moneta.
Gray, who has competed in the contest in the past, is the daughter of one of last year’s weekly winners and the mother of another of this year’s competitors. The mother of six children, Gray homeschools, helps her husband with his construction business and plays guitar at Crosspoint Church in Burnt Chimney.
An additional treat was given to Wednesday night’s audience when the Texas Lutheran University’s ladies softball team took the stage to support their teammate, Bailey Hudgeons, as she performed two songs before the open-mic session began. The team came from Seguin, Texas, to compete for the national championship title at the Moyer Sports Complex in Salem. They won the 2019 Division III championship, but due to the pandemic, were unable to defend their title until this year.
The Lyrics on the Lake Open-Mic Competition will continue each Wednesday night through June 16 at Mango’s, and a finalist will be chosen each of those nights. Those finalists will then compete against each other for the grand prize at the opening of the Lyrics on the Lake Songwriters Festival on Wednesday night, June 23. The grand prize consists of a trip to Nashville, Tennessee, a session with professional songwriters, a showcase performance at a popular Nashville venue and a spot in the Lyrics on the Lake Songwriters Festival.
There is no entry fee, and the competition is free to attend, but tax-deductible contributions will be accepted. This event raises money each year for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Roanoke and Lynchburg, through the Musicpreneur Storehouse Foundation.
More information can be found on the Lyrics on the Lake and Mango’s Facebook pages.
