Luke Erikson from Union Hall recently graduated from the College of William & Mary with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.
In addition, Claudia Brooks and Lauren Daniel, both of Rocky Mount, and Jack Buckman of Boones Mill were named to the Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2022 semester.
In order to achieve Dean’s List status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.
Founded by royal charter in 1693, William & Mary, located in Williamsburg, Virginia, is the second oldest educational institution in the nation. During the past 300 years, the college has educated three U.S. presidents — Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe and John Tyler — numerous senators and members of congress and other national and international leaders.
William & Mary is currently ranked among the nation’s top 10 public universities and has been designated a “Public Ivy.”
