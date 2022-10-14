The Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument’s proposed election ballot includes five members at large, president, recording secretary and corresponding secretary.
An annual meeting will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m. at the park for a get together and installation of new officers.
The Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument provided bios for the following candidates for members at large:
- Odette Board of Union Hall.
- Sherry Brown of Smith Mountain Lake.
- Margie Lee, DVM, Ph.D., of Blacksburg, Virginia.
- Kelli Preston, enrolled agent, of Glen Allen, Virginia.
- Shannon Wiley, Ph.D., of Caswell County, North Carolina.
Wiley is also expected to be on the ballot for corresponding secretary.
Other officer names on the ballot are:
- Barbara Board, Ph.D., of Greensboro, North Carolina (for president).
- Shawna Banks, of Roanoke (for recording secretary).
