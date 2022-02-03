U.S. Rep. Bob Good (VA-05), whose representation includes the Smith Mountain Lake area, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning to launch the opening of his campaign office on Lynchburg Highway, Lynchburg.
He had announced his campaign for re-election as the Republican nominee for his seat in Congress on Jan. 3.
In his remarks delivered prior to the ribbon-cutting itself, Good thanked those who came to the event as his dedicated supporters. He credited them with understanding the two political parties’ vastly different philosophies and values.
The first-term congressman pointed out that in Virginia, conservatives and Republican voters finally turned out in sufficient numbers to win last November’s commonwealth-wide elections. He stated that too often — such as in recent elections in New Jersey or Georgia — too many Republicans did not vote, causing the conservatives to lose seats in Congress. He noted that voter turnout tends to be higher in “blue” Democrat-dominant areas than in “red” Republican-dominant areas.
Good observed that the majority of Virginians in the 2021 November elections — and, he predicted — the majority of voters in the 2022 congressional elections have rejected “the brutal, raw, unchecked power that we suffered under these last two years.”
Similarly, he proposed that “the 20-30 percent of voters in the middle,” who decide election-by-election which way to vote, “have learned who the Democrats are.”
“They have learned that they are the party of open borders, with two million illegals streaming across our border, bringing drug trafficking and sex trafficking,” Good said.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.