Smith Mountain Lake Democrats hosted Allison Carter, operations director of the University of Virginia Center for Effective Lawmaking (CEL), at its general meeting June 28.
Carter, who is a native of SML, introduced the club to the work of the center, which seeks to advance new knowledge about the effectiveness of individual lawmakers and U.S. legislative institutions.
“This presentation was interesting and, of course, we were interested to learn how our representative and senators measured up,” said Nancy Cox, president of the SML Democrats.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.