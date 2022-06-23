With it being hot outside, Franklin County Public Schools Director of Operations Jason Guilliams gave an update during the Franklin County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, June 21, on elementary schools and addressed the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas.
Guilliams gave a facilities update on Snow Creek, Burnt Chimney, Glade Hill and Sontag elementary schools. All are on schedule to be finished before or on Aug. 10, before school resumes. More secure entrances for Snow Creek and Burnt Chimney have begun.
Snow Creek updates are “more extensive,” according to Guilliams. Also, cafeteria air condition unit upgrades at Glade Hill and Sontag have begun and are going according to plan. Boiler replacement at Glade Hill have begun as well.
Guilliams also reported that the requests for HVAC upgrades for Benjamin Franklin Middle School are ongoing and are due back by July 14.
Read more stories in the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.