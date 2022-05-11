The Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center is asking for the public’s input via a survey.
The center provides victim services in the counties of Pittsylvania, Patrick, Franklin, Henry and the city of Martinsville, and served over 700 children in 2021.
“In order to plan, develop and maintain services that address the needs of children and families impacted by family and community-based violence, we need to better understand what our communities’ identify as important,” the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center stated. “Therefore, it is our goal to assess what is needed to complement the resources currently available in our region.”
Those who you live or work in areas including Franklin and Pittsylvania Counties are asked to complete a community needs assessment survey. Each URL listed below designates a locality.
• Franklin County: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CSFMS65
• Pittsylvania County: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/69XNVSB
• Henry County: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZFTRL7Q
• Patrick County: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZFXMDVR
• Martinsville City: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/692DYKX
