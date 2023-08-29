Out on the Town with Charlene Jones: Mia's Sweet Factory

In real estate, the rule of thumb is ‘location, location, location’. In the dessert business, there’s a parallel theme: ‘sweets, sweets and more sweets’. As a real estate expert, I can say that Mia’s Sweet Factory in Moneta has followed the theme well. It’s in a sweet location, full of sweet people and with a selection of sweets that span a country mile.
The moment I walked into Mia’s Sweet Factory, I was greeted with the sweet aroma of baked goods and treats being prepared. The pleasant smells immediately brought back wonderful memories of being in my grandmother’s kitchen in South Carolina while she baked cakes, pies, and cookies for our holiday meals. Mia’s décor is inviting with Tiffany Blue accents that are bright and warm. As I looked around at the neat display of specialty items, the selection of teas caught my eye, especially the variety of Anthea Organic Teas offered. Anthea Organic Teas is a women-owned company that was started in Greece. The loose leaf tea comes in a variety of flavors, including Organic Mint, Detox Blend, Chamomile, Calm, and Energy Blend. I choose the Organic Mint tea – a rich taste with an exceptional balance and savor that filled me with a feeling of freshness. Interestingly, I learned Anthea means “blossom” in Greek, and is an epithet used to describe the classical Greek goddess Hera, who lived on Mount Olympus where an abundance of aromatic herbs grows.
Mia’s Sweet Factory is relatively new to the Smith Mountain Lake community. Owners Rob and Amanda Bodnar, who are originally from California, moved to the lake area with their three children, Daniel, Ian and Mia, about eight years ago. Their parents live in Lynchburg, and after a visit, the sweetness of southern hospitality invited the Bodnars in and became the place they wanted to call home.
As for the sweets at Mia’s Sweet Factory – well, it’s a country mile worth of sweets no matter how you stack it up. That’s exactly what I noticed when I walked into Mia’s; sitting on a table in the cute dining area was a beautiful, three-tier stand stacked with the most decadent variety of sweets. First up for me to try was the flaky butter croissant. Oh my! It was the best croissant I’ve ever had – so good that I have to have two, for good measure. The lemon bars are just as delightful with just the right amount of tangy and yummy deliciousness. The sweetness continues with the macaron bar, peach turnover, and of course, the Blueberry Cheesecake. It doesn’t get much better than this, folks.
The story of how the Bodnars came into the sweets business is a sweet one of its own. Amanda said she has always had a love for baking cakes, pies, and sweets. She followed in her two aunts’ footsteps, who have won several baking competitions. Amanda began her business in her home and continued to do so for about six years. Her friends and family continued to suggest that she open her own restaurant, so Amanda began slowly venturing out and started small by selling baked goods at a fundraiser. After selling out of everything during fundraisers, Amanda’s confidence rose, and she and Rob decided to begin a ‘pop-up’ business. In 2022, they opened their first brick-and-mortar location in Huddleston. This past July 2023, they moved into their current permanent location on Scruggs Road. Rob, who is a distributor in the telecommunications industry, helps Amanda with the business during early mornings before starting work, and in the evenings.
The most popular item on Mia’s Sweets Factory’s menu is the homemade Cheesecake. Flavors include Almond Joy, Banana, Butterfinger, Chocolate Chip, Classic and Classic with a variety of fruit flavor toppings. Mia, the Bodnar’s seven-year-old daughter, and who the business is named after, said that Death by Chocolate is her favorite. Other flavors include Espresso Chip, German Chocolate, Frosted Animal Cookie, Key Lime, Lemon Blueberry, Mint Oreo, Nutella, Orange Creamsicle, Oreo, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, Salted Caramel, Snickers, Strawberries and Cream, Toasted Coconut, and Vanilla Bean. Cupcakes are another favorite and are offered in 10 different homemade flavors. Special holiday flavors are worth checking out, as well as the selection of gluten-free, dairy-free and keto-free items.
The cakes are moist and delicious, which Amanda shared her secret to achieving – she removes the cakes from the oven two minutes before they are done. Also available is a special line of ice cream – a brand named Tillamook – made with high quality ingredients, more cream and less air than industry standard for ice cream, while containing no artificial flavors, sweeteners, synthetic colors, or high fructose corn syrup.
On the cookie side, a must-try is their most popular – peanut butter. Croissant flavors include butter, chocolate, and almond. Don’t forget to pick up a raspberry, strawberry, or apricot Danish during a visit either. More selections include cinnamon rolls, pies, muffins and other flavors of cookies and cakes that look scrumptious. Mia’s Kids Club offers sweet benefits too, including receiving a free cookie every month. Mia’s Sweet Factory also offers space to hold birthday parties and caters weddings and special events. Take-out orders and curb-side pickup is available.
From the wide selection of sweets, drinks, including teas and Stumptown Coffee Roasters Original Cold Brew Blend Whole Bean Coffee, to party supplies, coffee mugs, cake and cupcake stands and other specialty items for sale – all served with smiles and the sweetest of personalities, it’s easy for me to call Mia’s Sweet Factory a place that makes me proud to stand by my creed: “I don’t make dinner. I make reservations.”
Mia’s Sweet Factory is located at 400 Scruggs Road, suite 150, in Moneta. Hours are Monday – Saturday, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. They are closed on Sundays. For more information, call 434.841.3159 or visit mias-sweet-factory.square.site.
