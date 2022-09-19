Blue Ridge Potters Guild art featured in the MOarts Gallery Display Case

Selected pieces from members of the Blue Ridge Potters Guild are on display in the MOarts Gallery Display Case at the Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library in Moneta.
The Blue Ridge Potters Guild became reality in 1996 as a community of potters from Roanoke and the New River Valley areas. Since those early days, it has grown to encompass members from many areas surrounding the Roanoke Valley, including Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Lynchburg, and Franklin, Floyd, Bedford and Botetourt Counties. Members include professional full-time potters as well as those who have newly discovered clay. Membership has grown over the years, and the guild is now made up of 125 clay enthusiasts.
The guild’s mission is to promote community awareness, understanding and appreciation of ceramics. Members attend workshops and share ideas to promote artistic and professional growth. They also teach classes, hold demonstrations and donate handmade bowls to charities to end hunger in the Roanoke Valley, Floyd County and Patrick County.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.