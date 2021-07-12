At a special called meeting Thursday, July 1, the Bedford County School Board appointed administrators to various vacant positions throughout the division.
Here is a list of those the board approved:
• Johnay Lee – Moneta Elementary School Principal
• Darcy Parker – Staunton River High School Principal
• Christine Moxley – Staunton River High School Assistant Principal
• Lisa Wilson – Goodview Elementary School Assistant Principal
• Dr. Lee Ann Calvert – Executive Director of Human Resources and Talent Development
• Dr. Josh Cornett – Executive Director of School Administration
• Dr. Shawn Trosper – Director of Secondary Education and CTE
• Kevin Spaulding – Montvale Elementary School Principal
• Justin Tucker – Liberty High School Principal
• Twanna Hancock – Jefferson Forest High School Assistant Principal
• Sarah Yost – Liberty Middle School Assistant Principal
• Audrey Bowyer – Supervisor of Math
• Allison Kapler – Supervisor of Science and Computer Science
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.