The Franklin County Public Library (FCPL) has installed a self-service 24-Hour Library kiosk where the public can access library materials 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Located at the Summit View Business Park on Route U.S. 220 in Rocky Mount, the kiosk contains 235 books, audiobooks and DVDs that the public can browse and borrow.
The 24-Hour Library operates like an automated food vending machine except the items are free, a FCPL card is required to borrow them, and the machine is Wi-Fi-enabled. Items available for checkout include bestselling fiction and movies for all ages. Users can visually browse and select items, then scan their library card to dispense them and print a receipt. Users can also dispense a free kit containing a pair of gloves, face mask and hand sanitizing wipe. Signs, voice prompts and a video explain how to use the machine. Borrowed items may be returned there as well.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.