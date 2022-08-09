The Bald Knob Artists regular meeting was held July 6 and began at approximately 1 p.m. after being called to order by President Ruth Cook. Eight members were present, according to the meeting minutes.
The treasurer’s report stated that the balance in the group’s bank account was $3,351.64.
The rest of the meeting was spent on matters concerning the September Open Show.
Members voted to pay $250 to Tracey Budd, who will be the judge for the Open Art Show. Time was spent in discussing the various duties and assigning individuals to fill in the roster. A copy of who signed up for what and when will be forwarded to the membership in the near future. Advertising the Open Art Show was discussed.
The one major topic discussed was the possibility of having some type of cash prizes associated with the Open Art Show. After much discussion and a vote, it was determined that there will be a prize of $200 for best-in-show, a $100 prize for first place in each category for adults, and a $50 prize for first place in each youth category. Ribbons will also be awarded to the winners of all categories. A donation jar will be placed to collect the award money for People Choice, and if the donations do not exceed $25, then the club will donate the difference.
The meeting was adjourned, and some of the club went to visit the room at the Rocky Mount United Methodist Church where the show will be held.
