Woman, 18, dies in Pittsylvania County vehicle crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred US 29, at its intersection with Route 649 in Pittsylvania County.
A 2008 Mazda 6 was pulling across US 29 to make a left turn and failed to yield the right-of-way, when the Mazda was struck by a 2004 Ford F-250, traveling south.
The driver of the Mazda was identified as Leighana Faith Malpass, 18, of Chatham. Malpass was wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.
Joseph N. Irby, 25, of Gretna, was driving the Ford. Irby was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
