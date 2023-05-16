Shooting at Rocky Mount Bowling Center; male pronounced dead at the scene

On Friday, May 12, 2023, at approximately 11:11 pm, the Town of Rocky Mount Police Department, along with Rocky Mount Fire Department, Franklin County Public Safety and the Franklin County Sheriff’s office responded to the Rocky Mount Bowling Center, located at 1555 North Main Street, following a report of a possible shooting.
Upon arrival, officers found a male subject lying unresponsive in the front parking lot. The male was determined to be deceased.
Rocky Mount Police officers have charged Joshua Tyler Coleman, Callaway, with second degree murder. The victim hasbeen identified as 25-year-old Keith H. Anderson, Moneta.
The preliminary investigation indicates that this is an isolated incident. Coleman is currently being held at the Franklin County jail without bond.
