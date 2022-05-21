Textile and fiber art by members of the Textile Artists of Virginia (TAVA) group will be on display in the MOarts Gallery and Display Case in the Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library until June 29.
Visitors will see a variety of fiber art by multiple artists on the theme of “Over the Top.” These fiber artists use needle, thread, and fabric to create works of artistry that explore the theme of the commonly used phrase. Each artist interpreted the theme in their own way, which made for a variety of styles and pieces since the phrase has multiple meanings.
TAVA is a group that promotes the creation of fiber art. Members are supported and encouraged as fiber artists by the group. They share ideas and techniques and explore the boundaries of the medium with programs and hands-on activities.
The group uses exhibits and public engagement to increase public awareness of fiber art, with some previous collections being exhibited at the Virginia Quilt Museum, Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival, and the Taiwan International Quilt Exhibition.
The artists featured in this collection at the MOarts Gallery and Display Case are: Melissa Barnhart, Linda Black, Arlene L. Blackburn, Sue Davis, Tina Freudenberger, Gwen Goepel, Paula Golden, Judy Madigan, Dee Ann Mims, Carol Monti, Anne Panella, Martha Mabry, Shirley Sellers, Kathy Sevebeck, Gloria Smith and Karin Täuber.
The “Over the Top” exhibit by TAVA may be viewed during regular library hours. The Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library is a branch of the Bedford Public Library System and is located at 13641 Moneta Road in Moneta. Call 540-425-7004 for hours and directions.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.