Two solo exhibits and Winter Gifts, Bower Center’s annual yearend art fundraiser, are upcoming.
Artwork for Winter Gifts is comprised of smaller size works that make giving art and easy choice.
“Find something by your favorite local artist for yourself or someone on your shopping list,” the Bower Center stated.
Unlike other exhibits, work purchased may be taken at the time bought.
In addition to Winter Gifts is the Door Ornament Project, which launches the Bower Center’s 15th Anniversary for 2021. To commemorate the creativity that has been exhibited and fostered in that time, the Bower Center will have a Door Ornament display that will include small wooden doors decorated by artists and local community members.
The doors will be sold for $25 as a fundraiser to benefit the Bower Center. A blank wooden door may be purchased for $10. These exhibits open Nov. 23 and will be up through Dec. 23.
The two solo exhibits coming up include Arik Bryant, the first recipient of Bower Center’s Suzie Viemeister Emerging Artist residency program, which will be exhibiting in the Terrace Gallery. The Sara Braaten Gallery/Lobby will be home to Jennifer Carpenter’s It’s COLORED PENCIL exhibit.
These exhibits open on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Bryant’s exhibit ends Wednesday, Dec. 23, and Carpenter’s will remain available through Jan. 23. The Bower Center will be closed Thanksgiving weekend.
The Bower Center has reduced public hours: Wednesday and Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Mask wearing and social distancing is in effect, there are hand sanitizer stations, and traffic patterns are marked in the galleries. The same will be true for the reception. There will be temperature checks upon entering the building and social distancing markers in the galleries.
Bower Center is located at 305 N Bridge Street at the intersection with Bedford Avenue in Bedford. Visit www.bowercenter.org for future exhibits, classes for youth and adults, events and concerts.
Bower Center for the Arts is a 501c(3) organization offering opportunities for the community to “gather, foster creative expression, connect, learn and gain confidence through the process of making and enjoying art,” the Bower Center stated.
