When grieving the death of a family member or friend, people may dread the holiday season. Thoughts of social gatherings, family traditions and obligations may leave them anxious and overwhelmed. Sadness may seem unbearable. They may wish they could skip these next two months and go straight to the routine of the next year — but they can’t.
To lessen stress and loneliness, there is a Surviving the Holidays seminar sponsored by GriefShare and its affiliated churches. EastLake Community Church at 1201 Timberwood Lane, Moneta, is offering this event Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. GriefShare is nondenominational and open to people of all faiths as well as those who do not practice a faith. One does not need to be enrolled in a GriefShare group to attend the Surviving the Holidays group. Everyone is welcome.
At this two-hour seminar, there will be a video featuring advice from people in grief who’ve faced the holidays after their loss. There will be insights from respected Christian counselors, pastors and psychologists. Participants will receive a Holiday Survival Guide with practical strategies, encouraging words, helpful exercises, Q/As and journaling ideas for daily survival through the holiday season.
“Your holiday season won’t be easy; your emotions may ambush you and suck you under at times,” the GriefShare team stated. “But you can choose to walk through this season in a way that honors your loved one and puts you on the path of health and healing.”
To reserve a seat or find out more about EastLake’s Surviving the Holidays event, call the church office at 540-297-0966 or email office@eastlake-church.com.
