Bedford County mourns loss of vol. firefighter

Firefighters across Bedford County are mourning the loss of a volunteer firefighter who was found dead in a pond on Friday night, Dec. 30.
On behalf of Big Island Volunteer Fire Company, the Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue, Big Island Volunteer Fire Company released the name of the firefighter as Lt. Melvin “Mel” Nowlin.
“It is with great sadness and sorrow that Chief TR Goff announces the unfortunate and untimely passing of BIVFC Lieutenant Mel Nowlin,” the Big Island Volunteer Fire Company stated in a social media post Saturday with permission from Nowlin’s family.
Nowlin was a longtime volunteer with Big Island Volunteer Fire Company and also served as the company’s secretary and treasurer.
“Mel took the greatest pride in leading the fire prevention activities and what the company did for the kids at Big Island Elementary School,” the fire department stated. “Mel was a vital and important member of this fire company, and he will forever be missed. We ask that everyone please keep his wife, daughters, and other family members in your thoughts and prayers.”
According to the fire department, Nowlin joined the fire company in 2010 as an EMT. In a relatively short period of time, he acquired certifications for Virginia Department of Fire Programs FFI, FFII, HAZMAT Ops, and National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians - Paramedic. Over the years, Nowlin served the fire company as president, secretary, treasurer, EMS Captain, and training lieutenant.
Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department noted that not only was Nowlin a longtime member of Big Island Volunteer Fire Company, he was a former career FF-medic for the Bedford County staff, and had a Ph.D. in chemistry, aiding the Hazardous Materials organization.
“With heavy hearts we mourn the loss of Firefighter-Paramedic Melvin ‘Mel’ Nowlin,” Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department stated. “… Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, the Big Island VFD, and the career staff. Brothers and sisters, you are in our hearts during this time. Mel, thank you for a job well done, rest easy now brother.”
Bedford County dispatchers received a call Friday at 7:17 p.m. about a man who was missing. The Bedford County Special Operations Command responded to the scene. Big Island Volunteer Fire Company, Big Island Emergency Crew, Forest Volunteer Fire Department, Bedford Fire Department, Moneta Volunteer Fire Department, Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company, and Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue assisted.
First responders later recovered Nowlin’s body from a pond, which is located on his property.
At this time, no additional details were provided about what led to Nowlin’s death.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to Nowlin’s family and Big Island Volunteer Fire Company as they mourn the loss of a dedicated first responder,” a pres release from Bedford County stated.
Other Smith Mountain Lake fire departments responded to the news of Nowlin’s death.
“Thoughts and prayers to the family and fire family for the loss of a brother,” Moneta Volunteer Fire Department stated. “Rest in peace Brother we have it from here.”
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Big Island Volunteer Fire Company, the Nowlin family, and Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue,” the Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department added.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to our fellow brothers and sisters in big island who lost one of their own,” Hardy Volunteer Fire Department stated. “Rest easy brother.”
Big Island Volunteer Fire Company thanked the following agencies for their help and support over the past 24 hours following the incident: Boonsboro Fire Department, Forest Fire Department, Bedford Fire Department, Moneta Fire Department, Glasgow Fire Department, Big Island Emergency Crew, Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Bedford Communications Center, Virginia State Police, and the Lynchburg Fire Department Peer Support Team.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.