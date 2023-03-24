Appalachian Power releases annual clean energy plan

Smith Mountain Lake is widely known as one of Virginia’s most popular recreation destinations, but it also serves another important purpose – providing electricity to thousands through its Appalachian Power hydroelectricity dam. Hydroelectric energy, or hydropower, is a clean, renewable energy resource that plays an important role in the US’s transition to 100% clean electricity by 2035 and carbon-free energy by 2050.
Last week, Appalachian Power, filed its annual update with the Virginia State Corporation Commission detailing how it intends to continue meeting key clean-energy targets and renewable energy obligations in Virginia, as required by the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA). The VCEA is a law requiring the company to provide its 542,000 Virginia customers with carbon-free energy by 2050. This is the company’s third update since the VCEA was signed into law in 2020.
Appalachian Power’s plan includes using a combination of investments in solar, wind, energy storage, and the purchase of renewable energy certificates (RECs). The company also seeks regulatory approval to purchase the energy output from developers of seven solar facilities for a total of 204 megawatts (MW) of energy. About half, or 104 MW, would be produced from facilities located in Virginia.
