B.A.R.K. Ranger Program offers dog owners, dogs walking park a place at national park for walking

The staff at Booker T. Washington National Monument will hold its first B.A.R.K. Ranger program on Sept. 16th from 10 – 11 a.m. This event celebrates dogs in parks across the country and the benefits of getting outside for a walk with your pet in nearby national parks. This space was protected for the enjoyment of the people and can be used regularly for human and pet exercise.
The B.A.R.K. Ranger program will include a short talk by Julianna Hagler, an animal vet tech who works at the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA. She will discuss the importance of following the rules of the B.A.R.K. Ranger Program in order to keep pets healthy. Catherine Eubank, Executive Director of ONE Forest School, with be accompanied by her dog Duke, to discuss his work as a SEAL dog, which stands for social and emotional aspects of learning.
During the event, pups may take the B.A.R.K. Ranger Pledge and be sworn in as official B.A.R.K. Rangers. B.A.R.K. items will be distributed, attendees may take a walk along the park’s 1.5 mile Jack-O-Lantern Branch trail. Pet owners are asked to bring doggie bags for easy clean up. All dogs are required to be on a leash at all times. The park asks for the following B.A.R.K. Ranger rules to be followed while in the park:
B – Bag your waste
A – Always be on a leash
R – Respect Wildlife
K – Know where you can go
The B.A.R.K. Ranger program is an opportunity for the public to see that a national park can be more than a place; it can be a feeling, a state of mind, or a sense of American pride. Beyond vast landscapes, the campaign highlights historical, urban, and cultural parks, as well as the National Park Service programs that protect, preserve and share nature, culture, and history in communities nationwide. The B.A.R.K. Ranger program is administered by the National Park Service.
