Drowning at Smith Mountain Lake; one person dead

On September 11, 2023, at approximately 10:45 a.m., the Franklin County Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call to report a missing person, who was last seen around the Smith Mountain Lake area, according to officials.
Officials stated that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area to search for the individual and located a body in the water. With assistance from Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire Rescue, and Scruggs Volunteer Fire & Rescue, the victim was removed from the water and pronounced deceased.
Officials said that the victim has been identified as 25-year-old Jerson Martinez of Roanoke, Va, and that the body has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation will remain active, pending official autopsy results. There does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances at this time, according to officials.
The Office of the Sheriff Franklin County expresses its deepest sympathies to the victim’s family and friends during this tragic time.
