Fall signals the start of a new season of events and activities at the lake

Labor Day marks the unofficial end to the busy summer season at the lake, but with the start of fall around the corner, the quieter, cooler days also bring a new slate of activities, events and programs that reflect so many of the sights and sounds of the community for both locals and visitors to enjoy. Just as important, in the true essence of the lake and surrounding communities, nearly all events taking place at Smith Mountain Lake and the surrounding communities help support local charities and those in need.
The unpredictable weather this past weekend put a damper of on some of the lake’s events, but there’s plenty in store for all ages beginning this week, and more set for the weeks ahead.
The following events and activities is not a comprehensive list. Look for more as they are added to Lake & More, our weekly calendar of music and community events taking place in and around the Smith Mountain Lake communities.
Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce Connects: The SML Chamber will feature “Small Business Resources & Tools” on September 13th at The Franklin Center for Advanced Learning and Enterprise in Rocky Mount from 8:30 – 10 a.m.
Wildlife Wednesday Cruise on the Virginia DARE: the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation is holding a Wildlife Wednesday Cruise on the Virginia DARE each Wednesday through October. Boarding begins at 11:30 a.m. at Virginia DARE Cruises and Marina, located at 3619 Airport Road in Huddleston. At run from noon – 2 p.m, The cruise features a tour of the Smith Mountain Lake Dam, as well as a presentation from a Virginia State Park interpreter who will offer facts and information about the various wildlife that makes Smith Mountain Lake home. Lunch is served. For more information, visit vadarecruises.com or call 540.297.7100.
Bingo Bonanza: A SML Good Neighbors tradition, the 2023 Bingo Bonanza will be held on September 15th at SML Pavilion in Downtown Moneta. Gates open at 6 p.m. and Bingo runs from 6:30 – 9 p.m. Proceeds benefit SML Good Neighbors, which works with local children, mostly from families with limited resources. For more information, visit smlgoodneighbors.org.
Second Annual Bald Knob Artists Open Art Show: The 2nd Annual Open Art Show presented by Bald Knob Artists (BKA) will be held September 15th from 3 – 6 p.m., September 16th from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and September 17th from noon – 3 p.m. at Rocky Mount United Methodist Church in Rocky Mount. The show will feature seven categories, including: oil, acrylic, water media, multimedia, 3D (e.g. pottery, glass, wood, textiles, concrete), other (e.g. pen and ink, pastel and photography). Honorable Mention awards may be designated at the Judge's discretion. For more information, visit
2023 SML Walk to End Poverty: The 2023 SML Walk to End Poverty, a 5K or 10K walk/run, will be held on September 16th at Smith Mountain Lake State Park. Event day registration begins at 9 a.m.; both the walk and run begin at 10 a.m.; and lunch is provided at 11 a.m. Event proceeds support Lake Christian Ministries’ programs and services that assist local families struggling with poverty. “With lunch and music immediately following the Walk, it’s going to be a fun day raising money for a great cause – our SML neighbors in need,” said Jane Winters, Executive Director of Lake Christian Ministries. “Prolonged inflation has had a devastating impact on families who are struggling with poverty. This year, we have seen a 40 percent increase in the number of families who are seeking food and crisis financial assistance.” For more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/VA/Huddleston/SMLWalktoEndPoverty.
B.A.R.K. Ranger at Booker T. Washington National Monument: The staff at Booker T. Washington National Monument will hold its first B.A.R.K. Ranger program on Sept. 16th from 10 – 11 a.m. This event celebrates dogs in parks across the country and the benefits of getting outside for a walk with your pet in nearby national parks. This space was protected for the enjoyment of the people and can be used regularly for human and pet exercise.
The B.A.R.K. Ranger program will include a short talk by Julianna Hagler, an animal vet tech who works at the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA. She will discuss the importance of following the rules of the B.A.R.K. Ranger Program in order to keep pets healthy. Catherine Eubank, Executive Director of ONE Forest School, with be accompanied by her dog Duke, to discuss his work as a SEAL dog, which stands for social and emotional aspects of learning. For more information, visit Facebook and search “BARK Ranger Booker T. Washington.”
2023 Old Dominion Fantasy and Medieval Faire: ‘Harfoots and hobbits, ents and dwarves, elves and orcs are all welcome to join in for an adventure on September 16th and 17th at the Olde Dominion Fantasy & Medieval Faire to be held in Goode from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit odfmf.com.
31st Annual SML Antique and Classic Boat Show: The annual Antique and Classic Boat Show will be held on September 16th at Crazy Horse Marina from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. John Seal, publicity chairman for the SML chapter, said there will be over 40 beautiful antique wood, aluminum, and classic fiberglass boats, both in the water and on land, displaying the elegance and craftsmanship of America’s skilled boat manufacturers.
The show is sanctioned by the Antique and Classic Boat Society, Inc. (ACBS), an international organization devoted to the preservation and recognition of all types of historic, antique, and classic boats, with 54 chapters across North America and Europe. The Smith Mountain Lake (SML) Chapter of ACBS manages this show, which benefits local charities. For more information, visit woodenboats.net or call 443.204.6500.
Poker Run to Benefit St. Jude’s: A motorcycle Poker Run to benefit St. Jude’s and in honor of Jeffery “Cooper” Suggs will be on September 17th, beginning at Hot Shots Bar & Grill in Moneta. Registration starts at 10 a.m. and the Run begins at 11:30 a.m. Entry fee is $25 per bike. The Poker Run will also feature a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and a BBQ buffet. Stone Cold Country will perform beginning at 4 p.m. For more information, visit smlhotshots.com.
2023 Eagle Strut 5K Run/Walk: The senior class at Franklin County High School will hold its 13th annual Eagle Strut 5K Run/Walk Race on September 16th. Packet pick-up begins at 6:30 a.m. in the parking lot between Franklin County High School and Rocky Mount Smokehouse. The race begins at 8 a.m. and takes runners/walkers around Rocky Mount. Proceeds help fund Franklin County High School’s class of 2024 offset senior activity costs and provides aid to seniors in need. For more information, contact Prentice Sargeant via email at prentice.sargeant@frco.k12.va.us.
Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival: The 2023 Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival will be held at Crazy Horse Marina on September 23rd – 24th. The festival features award-winning wineries from all across the Virginia region while also playing host to a variety of food vendors, artisans, musicians, and a beer garden. Two days of live music from popular local, regional and national talent will also be featured. Portion of proceeds go to charities. For more information, visit smlwinefestival.com.
10th annual Alpaca Farm Days at Smith Mountain Lake: During Alpaca Farm Days, to be held on September 29th – 30th from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day, workshops will be held on the hour along with guided, educational and interactive tours. The event is being held at Alpacas of Smith Mountain Lake Farm in Hardy. For more information, call 540.719.0281.
150 Fest Rocky Mount: 2023 is Rocky Mount’s 150th anniversary, and to commemorate it, the town is holding a festival on September 30th from 3 – 10 p.m. to celebrate local talent with activities, vendors and music. Admission is free. For more information, visit Facebook and search “150 Fest Rocky Mount.”
Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour: the Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour, to be held October 6th – 8th, is a community fund drive to support critical services for those in need in the Smith Mountain Lake region. Eight beautiful lakefront homes are opened to the general public for touring on Columbus Day weekend. All Tour homes are accessible by road and by water, with a significant number of residents and visitors traveling from home to home by private or rented boat. Charities benefiting from the Home Tour include Agape Center, Bedford Ride, Franklin County Family YMCA, Healing Strides, Helping Hands of Franklin County, Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing, SML Good Neighbors and Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy. For more information, visit smlcharityhometour.com.
Smith Mountain Lake Fall Classic Golf Tournament: presented by the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Fall Classic Golf Tournament will be held on October 13, 2023 at Mariners Landing. Registration begins at 11 a.m., with golf play beginning at noon. For more information, contact Erin Stanley via email at estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com or call 540.721.1203.
