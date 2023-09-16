Fire breaks out at Twin Creeks Distillery in Ferrum

On Friday, September 15, 2023, a fire occurred at Twin Creeks Distillery in Ferrum. The fire caused significant fire to the area that Twin Creeks Distillery referred to as its “back portion of its main building, which serves as space for bulk materials and storage.”
The rest of Twin Creeks Distillery’s main building had smoke damage. No one was reported to have been injured, and no inventory was lost.
A representative from Twin Creeks Distillery noted that “our family is humbled by the swiftness and admirable acts of those who came to fight the fire. We are truly thankful from the bottom of our hearts. These ladies and gentlemen saved our distillery home. Things could have taken a turn for the worse very quickly had it not been for them.”
The distillery expressed its thanks to Company 3 Ferrum, Company 14 Henry, Company 5 Callaway, Med. 1-3 FCPS, Med. 1-2 FCPS (added), Lieutenant 1 FCPS, Captain 1 FCPS Chaplains FCPS (Added Rehab), Fire Marshal FCPS and the Franklin County Department of Public Safety.
Twin Creek Distillery will be closed in the coming days while work is being done to repair the damage.
