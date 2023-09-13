Franklin County: missing adult and children

The Office of the Sheriff in Franklin County is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult and her children.
Lauren Elizabeth Tousa Cook and her children were last seen on September 5th, 2023 in Franklin County. Since then, communication efforts with Lauren have been unsuccessful.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Cook and her children, please contact the Office of the Sheriff in Franklin County at 540.483.3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.