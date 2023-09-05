High School Football Scores: Franklin County loses to Salem; Staunton River falls to Jefferson Forest

Staunton River falls to Jefferson Forest 27-15
Toby Robertson
On September 1, Staunton River and Jefferson Forest met in a varsity football match-up played in Moneta with the visiting Cavaliers outlasting the Golden Eagles, 27-15 in non-district play.
Staunton River head football coach Shaun Leonard said he thought the Golden Eagles played much better than the week before, despite the loss. “It goes back to how we practice,” said Leonard. “A great week of practice gives us a chance to be in the game on Friday. A couple mistakes less and who knows where the game finishes.”
Jefferson Forest (2-0) was first on the scoreboard with a 38-yard run by the Cavaliers’ Daneen Williams in the first quarter. Early in the second, the Cavaliers extended its lead when Lucas Calkins took the ball five yards up the middle and into the endzone. The Golden Eagles (0-2) cut the lead in half at the end of the second quarter with a pass from Brady Barns to Grayson Sheets that was good for 23 yards.
With less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Golden Eagles cut the Cavaliers’ lead to six with a 23-yard pass from Barns to Sheets for the touchdown and a successful two-point conversion run by Josh Kelley. But with just under three minutes left in the game, Calkins ran the ball 38-yards for the touchdown while securing the win for the Cavaliers.
Leonard’s maintained a positive outlook in the loss. “[We] still have things to work on, but we're getting closer to where we want to be,” said Leonard. “As long as we continue to practice as we did this past week, we'll give ourselves a chance to be in the game each week.”
Staunton River hosts the Liberty Minuteman on September 8 while Jefferson Forest is home against Halifax County.
Franklin County gets behind early against Salem, loses 48-7
Steve McClintic, Jr.
Franklin County High School traveled to Salem on September 1 for a non-district varsity football matchup against the Spartans. The Eagles fell behind early with Salem (1-1) scoring 21 unanswered points in the first quarter and finishing strong in the 48-7 win.
Late in the fourth quarter, Eagles running back Ryder Gardner prevented the shutout against Salem with a two-yard run into the endzone.
Virginia Tech head football coach Brent Fry and Defensive Coach Shawn Quinn were in attendance for the game. Pry flew via helicopter from Blacksburg to avoid the I-81 traffic and to check-in on Spartans linebacker Chris Cole, who has an offer to play for the Hokies.
Franklin County travels to Liberty Christian Academy on September 8 while Salem will play at William Fleming.
