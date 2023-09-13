Lake & More Weekly Calendar: September 13th - 19th

Placement in Lake & More Weekly Events is free for public events taking place in the Smith Mountain Lake community, the surrounding counties of Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania, and the communities of Moneta, Huddleston, Goodview, Hardy, Wirtz, Burnt Chimney, Penhook and Union Hall. Submit a brief paragraph about your event via email to news@smithmountaineagle.com. Events will be listed once before the event. The deadline for submissions is noon on Fridays.
Live Music
Wednesday, September 13th
Michael Wayne Dill
7 – 10 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
Friday, September 15th
Creasy
4:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Fables & Feathers Winery
2117 Bruno Dr, Goodview
More info: 540.420.0916
Kerosene Willy - Rocky Mount Market Jams
6 - 8:30 p.m.
Rocky Mount Farmer's Market
435 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.483.9211
Patchwork Band
6 – 9 p.m.
Crazy Horse Marina
404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta
More info: 540.912.0221
Drew Ryder Smith
7 - 10 p.m.
Rocky Mount Burger Company
467 Franklin St, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.456.2337
Mended Fences
7:30 – 10:30 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
$5 Shake
7:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Mango's Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
Saturday, September 16th
Drew Ryder Smith
6 – 9 p.m.
Mexico Viejo Mezcal Bar
3585 Smith Mountain Rd, Penhook
More info: 434.927.0040
Adam Markham & Arlia Schwartz
CruisIn Rocky Mount
6 – 9 p.m.
Rocky Mount Smokehouse
480 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.482.0369
Karlee Raye Band
6 – 9 p.m.
Mitchell's Restaurant and Pizzeria
3553 Trading Post Rd, Huddleston
More info: 540.296.0664
Christian Q & The Groove
6 – 9 p.m.
Magnum Point Marina
2200 Old Salem School Rd, Union Hall
More info: 540.576.3001
Kyle Forry and Josh Grice
6:30 - 9:30 p.m.
Living Proof Beer Co.
50 W Court Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.238.2220
Rewind - Summer Concert Series
7 – 10 p.m.
Bedford Area YMCA
1111 Turnpike Rd, Bedford
More info: 540.586.3483
American Honey
7 – 10 p.m.
Crazy Horse Marina
404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta
More info: 540.912.0221
Bill Fuller Duo
7 – 10 p.m.
Rocky Mount Burger Company
467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.456.2337
Vinyl Nation
7:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Mango's Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
Sister Hazel with Midnight South
8 p.m.
Harvester Performance Center
450 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.484.8277
Sunday, September 17th
Marie Anderson
2 – 6 p.m.
Mango's Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540,721.1632
The Gatlin Brothers
8 p.m.
Harvester Performance Center
450 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.484.8277
Community Events
Wednesday, September 13th
Franklin County Connects: Small Business Resources & Tools
8:30 - 10 a.m.
The Franklin Center for Advanced Learning & Enterprise
50 Clairborne Ave, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.721.1203
Summer on the Farm at Lottie J Farm
Admission $5; Children under 3 FREE
Play barn has activities such as swings, a corn pit, small slide, and climbing ramp with a 40-foot pipe slide; bunnies, goats, alpacas, chickens, pigs, and miniature donkeys
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Lottie J Farm
4787 Patterson Mill Road, Bedford
More info: 434.610.6078
Learn Guitar or Bass with Luke Currie
4 p.m.
Bower Center for the Arts
305 N Bridge Street, Bedford
More info: 540.586.4235
Line Dancing
7 p.m.
Ippy's Restaurant
1760 N Main Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.489.5600
Racks of Chaos Pool Tournament
7 p.m.
Chaos Mountain Brewing
3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway
More info: 540.334.1600
Thursday, September 14th
Karaoke Night
7 p.m.
Mango's Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
Friday, September 15th
Red Valley Yoga by Hourglass Yoga
10 – 11:15 a.m.
$15 per class or $32 monthly rate
Red Valley United Methodist Church
30 Red Valley Rd, Boones Mill, VA 24065
More info: 540.339.7577
Bingo Bonanza
Benefit for SML Good Neighbors
6 – 9 p.m.
SML Pavilion
1123 Celebration Ave, Moneta
Saturday, September 16th
The Peaks Beginner Disc Golf Tournament & Course Ribbon Cutting and Pool Party
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The Peaks Retreat & Adventure Center
1336 Simmons Mill Rd, Thaxton
More info: 540.444.1800
3rd Annual Mitchell's Point Marina Cornhole Tournament
Registration: 10:00 a.m. / Games starts: 11:00 a.m.
$50 per team entry
Mitchell's Point Marina
3553 Trading Post Rd, Huddleston
More info: 540.484.3980
Karaoke
7 – 10 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
Sunday, September 17th
St. Jude's Poker Run Fundraiser
Honoring Jeffrey "Cooper" Suggs
BBQ Buffet
Registration starts at 10:00 a.m.
Music by Stone Country: 4 – 7 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
Tuesday, September 19th
Cornhole
6 – 9 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
