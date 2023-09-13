Lake & More Weekly Calendar: September 13th - 19th
Smith Mountain Eagle staff

Live Music

Wednesday, September 13th

Michael Wayne Dill 

7 – 10 p.m. 

Hot Shots Bar & Grill 

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

Friday, September 15th

Creasy 

4:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Fables & Feathers Winery

2117 Bruno Dr, Goodview 

More info: 540.420.0916

Kerosene Willy - Rocky Mount Market Jams

6 - 8:30 p.m.

Rocky Mount Farmer's Market

435 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.483.9211

Patchwork Band 

6 – 9 p.m.

Crazy Horse Marina

404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta

More info: 540.912.0221

Drew Ryder Smith 

7 - 10 p.m.

Rocky Mount Burger Company

467 Franklin St, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.456.2337 

Mended Fences 

7:30 – 10:30 p.m. 

Hot Shots Bar & Grill 

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

$5 Shake 

7:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Mango's Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

Saturday, September 16th

Drew Ryder Smith 

6 – 9 p.m. 

Mexico Viejo Mezcal Bar

3585 Smith Mountain Rd, Penhook

More info: 434.927.0040

Adam Markham & Arlia Schwartz 

CruisIn Rocky Mount 

6 – 9 p.m.

Rocky Mount Smokehouse

480 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.482.0369 

Karlee Raye Band

6 – 9 p.m. 

Mitchell's Restaurant and Pizzeria

3553 Trading Post Rd, Huddleston

More info: 540.296.0664

Christian Q & The Groove 

6 – 9 p.m. 

Magnum Point Marina

2200 Old Salem School Rd, Union Hall

More info: 540.576.3001

Kyle Forry and Josh Grice

6:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Living Proof Beer Co.

50 W Court Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.238.2220

Rewind - Summer Concert Series

7 – 10 p.m. 

Bedford Area YMCA

1111 Turnpike Rd, Bedford

More info: 540.586.3483 

American Honey 

7 – 10 p.m. 

Crazy Horse Marina

404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta

More info: 540.912.0221

Bill Fuller Duo 

7 – 10 p.m. 

Rocky Mount Burger Company

467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.456.2337

Vinyl Nation 

7:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Mango's Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

Sister Hazel with Midnight South

8 p.m. 

Harvester Performance Center 

450 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.484.8277

Sunday, September 17th

Marie Anderson 

2 – 6 p.m. 

Mango's Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540,721.1632

The Gatlin Brothers

8 p.m. 

Harvester Performance Center 

450 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.484.8277

Community Events

Wednesday, September 13th

Franklin County Connects: Small Business Resources & Tools

8:30 - 10 a.m. 

The Franklin Center for Advanced Learning & Enterprise

50 Clairborne Ave, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.721.1203

Summer on the Farm at Lottie J Farm

Admission $5; Children under 3 FREE

Play barn has activities such as swings, a corn pit, small slide, and climbing ramp with a 40-foot pipe slide; bunnies, goats, alpacas, chickens, pigs, and miniature donkeys

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Lottie J Farm

4787 Patterson Mill Road, Bedford

More info: 434.610.6078

Learn Guitar or Bass with Luke Currie

4 p.m.

Bower Center for the Arts

305 N Bridge Street, Bedford

More info: 540.586.4235 

Line Dancing 

7 p.m.

Ippy's Restaurant

1760 N Main Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.489.5600

Racks of Chaos Pool Tournament 

7 p.m.

Chaos Mountain Brewing

3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway

More info: 540.334.1600

Thursday, September 14th 

Karaoke Night 

7 p.m.

Mango's Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

Friday, September 15th

Red Valley Yoga by Hourglass Yoga

10 – 11:15 a.m.

$15 per class or $32 monthly rate

Red Valley United Methodist Church

30 Red Valley Rd, Boones Mill, VA 24065

More info: 540.339.7577

Bingo Bonanza

Benefit for SML Good Neighbors

6 – 9 p.m. 

SML Pavilion

1123 Celebration Ave, Moneta

Saturday, September 16th

The Peaks Beginner Disc Golf Tournament & Course Ribbon Cutting and Pool Party

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 

The Peaks Retreat & Adventure Center

1336 Simmons Mill Rd, Thaxton

More info: 540.444.1800

3rd Annual Mitchell's Point Marina Cornhole Tournament

Registration: 10:00 a.m. / Games starts: 11:00 a.m.

$50 per team entry

Mitchell's Point Marina

3553 Trading Post Rd, Huddleston

More info: 540.484.3980

Karaoke 

7 – 10 p.m.  

Hot Shots Bar & Grill 

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

Sunday, September 17th

St. Jude's Poker Run Fundraiser

Honoring Jeffrey "Cooper" Suggs

BBQ Buffet 

Registration starts at 10:00 a.m.  

Music by Stone Country: 4 – 7 p.m.

Hot Shots Bar & Grill

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547 

Tuesday, September 19th

Cornhole  

6 – 9 p.m.

Hot Shots Bar & Grill 

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

