Wirtz, VA (24184)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.