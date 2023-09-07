Placement in Lake & More Weekly Events is free for public events taking place in the Smith Mountain Lake community, the surrounding counties of Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania, and the communities of Moneta, Huddleston, Goodview, Hardy, Wirtz, Burnt Chimney, Penhook and Union Hall. Submit a brief paragraph about your event via email to news@smithmountaineagle.com. Events will be listed once before the event. The deadline for submissions is noon on Fridays.
Live Music
Wednesday, September 6th
Jerry Wimmer at Hot Shots
7 – 10 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
Friday, September 8th
Ron Downing at Fables & Feathers Winery
4:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Fables & Feathers Winery
2117 Bruno Dr, Goodview
More info: 540.420.0916
The Frequency
6 – 9 p.m.
Crazy Horse Marina (presented by Los Amigos Bar & Gril)
404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta
More info: 540.912.0221
Michael Stoddard
7 - 10 p.m.
Rocky Mount Burger Company
467 Franklin St, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.456.2337
Travis Reigh
7:30 – 10:30PM
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
Eric Wayne Band
7:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Mango's Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
Sam Austin
8 – 11:00 p.m.
Smith Mountain Lake Moose Lodge #2346
1174 Morgans Church Rd, Bedford
More info: 540.297.7183
Brent Cobb with Josh Morningstar
8 p.m.
Harvester Performance Center
450 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.484.8277
Saturday, September 9th
The Mavericks
Gates: 5 p.m. - Show: 7 p.m.
The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake
301 Ivy Lane, Union Hall
More info: covesmusicinfo@gmail.com
Kyle Forry & Matt Powell
6 – 9 p.m.
Mexico Viejo Mezcal Bar
3585 Smith Mountain Rd, Penhook
More info: 434.927.0040
Joshua Wright
CruisIn Rocky Mount
6 – 9 p.m.
Rocky Mount Smokehouse
480 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.482.0369
The Whiskey Shakes
7 - 10 p.m.
Bedford Area YMCA
1111 Turnpike Rd, Bedford
More info: 540.586.3483
One Take Band at Crazy Horse Marina Presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill
7 – 10 p.m.
Crazy Horse Marina
404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta
More info: 540.912.0221
Michael Wayne Dill
7 – 10 p.m.
Rocky Mount Burger Company
467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.456.2337
Megan Doss Band
7:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Mango's Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
Sunday, September 10th
Christian Q
1 – 4 p.m.
Mitchell's Restaurant and Pizzeria
3553 Trading Post Rd, Huddleston
More info: 540.296.0664
Annalyse Marie & Jerry Wimmer
2 - 6 p.m.
Mango's Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
Community Events
Wednesday, September 6th
Summer on the Farm at Lottie J Farm
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Admission $5; Children under 3 FREE
Play barn has activities such as swings, a corn pit, small slide, and climbing ramp with a 40-foot pipe slide; play with bunnies, goats, alpacas, chickens, pigs, and miniature donkeys
Lottie J Farm
4787 Patterson Mill Road, Bedford
More info: 434.610.6078
Learn Guitar or Bass with Luke Currie
4 p.m.
Bower Center for the Arts
305 N Bridge Street, Bedford
More info: 540.586.4235
Line Dancing
7 p.m.
Ippy’s Restaurant
1760 N Main Street, Rocky Mount
More info: 540.489.5600
Racks of Chaos Pool Tournament
7 p.m.
Chaos Mountain Brewing
3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway
More info: 540.334.1600
Thursday, September 7th
SML Rotary Satellite Club Kick-off Party
11:30 a.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
11360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
Karaoke Night
7 p.m.
Mango's Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.721.1632
Friday, September 8th
Red Valley Yoga by Hourglass Yoga
10 – 11:15 a.m.
$15 per class or $32 monthly rate
Red Valley United Methodist Church
30 Red Valley Rd, Boones Mill, VA 24065
More info: 540.339.7577
Saturday, September 9th
Rooster's Rise-N-Shine Taco Night
Heritage Farm Store will be onsite selling walking tacos
Noon – 8 p.m.
Heritage Farm Store will be onsite selling walking tacos
Rooster's Rise-N-Shine Distillery
96 Builders Pride Dr, Hardy
More info: 540.986.5044
Karaoke
7 – 10 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
Sunday, September 10th
St. Jude's Poker Run Fundraiser
Honoring Jeffrey "Cooper" Suggs/includes BBQ buffet; Music by Stone Country, 4 – 7 p.m.
Registration starts at 10 a.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
Tuesday, September 12th
Cornhole
6 – 9 p.m.
Hot Shots Bar & Grill
13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta
More info: 540.719.1547
