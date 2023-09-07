     Placement in Lake & More Weekly Events is free for public events taking place in the Smith Mountain Lake community, the surrounding counties of Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania, and the communities of Moneta, Huddleston, Goodview, Hardy, Wirtz, Burnt Chimney, Penhook and Union Hall. Submit a brief paragraph about your event via email to news@smithmountaineagle.com. Events will be listed once before the event. The deadline for submissions is noon on Fridays.

Live Music

Wednesday, September 6th

Jerry Wimmer at Hot Shots

7 – 10 p.m. 

Hot Shots Bar & Grill 

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

Friday, September 8th

Ron Downing at Fables & Feathers Winery

4:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Fables & Feathers Winery

2117 Bruno Dr, Goodview 

More info: 540.420.0916

The Frequency 

6 – 9 p.m.

Crazy Horse Marina (presented by Los Amigos Bar & Gril)

404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta

More info: 540.912.0221

Michael Stoddard 

7 - 10 p.m.

Rocky Mount Burger Company 

467 Franklin St, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.456.2337

Travis Reigh 

7:30 – 10:30PM

Hot Shots Bar & Grill 

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

Eric Wayne Band 

7:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Mango's Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

Sam Austin 

8 – 11:00 p.m.

Smith Mountain Lake Moose Lodge #2346

1174 Morgans Church Rd, Bedford

More info: 540.297.7183

Brent Cobb with Josh Morningstar

8 p.m. 

Harvester Performance Center 

450 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.484.8277

Saturday, September 9th

The Mavericks 

Gates: 5 p.m. - Show: 7 p.m.

The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake

301 Ivy Lane, Union Hall

More info: covesmusicinfo@gmail.com

Kyle Forry & Matt Powell 

6 – 9 p.m.

Mexico Viejo Mezcal Bar

3585 Smith Mountain Rd, Penhook

More info: 434.927.0040

Joshua Wright 

CruisIn Rocky Mount 

6 – 9 p.m.

Rocky Mount Smokehouse

480 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.482.0369

The Whiskey Shakes 

7 - 10 p.m.

Bedford Area YMCA

1111 Turnpike Rd, Bedford

More info: 540.586.3483

One Take Band at Crazy Horse Marina Presented by Los Amigos Bar & Grill 

7 – 10 p.m.

Crazy Horse Marina

404 Crazy Horse Drive, Moneta

More info: 540.912.0221

Michael Wayne Dill 

7 – 10 p.m.

Rocky Mount Burger Company

467 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.456.2337

Megan Doss Band 

7:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Mango's Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

Sunday, September 10th

Christian Q 

1 – 4 p.m. 

Mitchell's Restaurant and Pizzeria

3553 Trading Post Rd, Huddleston

More info: 540.296.0664

Annalyse Marie & Jerry Wimmer 

2 - 6 p.m.

Mango's Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632 

Community Events

Wednesday, September 6th

Summer on the Farm at Lottie J Farm 

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 

Admission $5; Children under 3 FREE

Play barn has activities such as swings, a corn pit, small slide, and climbing ramp with a 40-foot pipe slide; play with bunnies, goats, alpacas, chickens, pigs, and miniature donkeys

Lottie J Farm

4787 Patterson Mill Road, Bedford

More info: 434.610.6078

Learn Guitar or Bass with Luke Currie

4 p.m.

Bower Center for the Arts

305 N Bridge Street, Bedford

More info: 540.586.4235

Line Dancing 

7 p.m.

Ippy’s Restaurant 

1760 N Main Street, Rocky Mount

More info: 540.489.5600

 

Racks of Chaos Pool Tournament  

7 p.m.

Chaos Mountain Brewing

3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway

More info: 540.334.1600

Thursday, September 7th

SML Rotary Satellite Club Kick-off Party

11:30 a.m.

Hot Shots Bar & Grill

11360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

Karaoke Night 

7 p.m.

Mango's Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.721.1632

Friday, September 8th

Red Valley Yoga by Hourglass Yoga

10 – 11:15 a.m.

$15 per class or $32 monthly rate

Red Valley United Methodist Church

30 Red Valley Rd, Boones Mill, VA 24065

More info: 540.339.7577

Saturday, September 9th

Rooster's Rise-N-Shine Taco Night

Heritage Farm Store will be onsite selling walking tacos

Noon – 8 p.m.

Heritage Farm Store will be onsite selling walking tacos

Rooster's Rise-N-Shine Distillery

96 Builders Pride Dr, Hardy

More info: 540.986.5044

Karaoke

7 – 10 p.m.  

Hot Shots Bar & Grill 

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

Sunday, September 10th

St. Jude's Poker Run Fundraiser

Honoring Jeffrey "Cooper" Suggs/includes BBQ buffet; Music by Stone Country, 4 – 7 p.m. 

Registration starts at 10 a.m.  

Hot Shots Bar & Grill

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

Tuesday, September 12th

Cornhole

6 – 9 p.m.

Hot Shots Bar & Grill 

13360 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Moneta

More info: 540.719.1547

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.