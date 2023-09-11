Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement today marking the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks:
“Today we remember and honor the innocent lives lost 22 years ago on September 11, 2001.
“I still remember exactly where I was that Tuesday morning. As I worked in my law office, my bookkeeper, Terry Haynie, told me that a plane had struck a Tower of the World Trade Center. We could not understand how a plane could have done such a thing by accident. Then we watched live as the second plane crashed into the South Tower, and we knew the United States was under attack.
“We must never forget the 3,000 innocent Americans who died at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and on Flight 93, their lives stolen that fateful day.
“We also honor our first responders, who put themselves in harm’s way in an attempt to save their fellow Americans. On a day of unimaginable evil, we saw the best of what it means to be an American, making the ultimate sacrifice so that others might live. The heroes of that day proved that America will not be broken.
“On this 9/11, let us remember all who were lost, and resolve to never forget the tragedies of that day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.