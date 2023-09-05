Open auditions: 'Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?'

It's Play time!
The classic romantic comedy-drama story, 'Guess Who's Coming to Dinner' is coming to the stage at Little Town Player theatre in Bedford this November. For seasoned and first-time performers interested in putting their acting skills on display, this is your chance.
Director Adam Hughes is holding auditions for 'Guess Who's Coming to Dinner' on Sunday, September 17 and Monday, September 18, 2023 - 7 p.m. - at Spring Oak Assisted Living. (Elks Home), located at 931 Ashland Ave. Bedford, Va.
The format will be cold readings; nothing needs to be prepared.
Character Synopsis
Christina Drayton
White
Age 50-65
Runs the Drayton Gallery; married to Matt; mother of Joanna; sensible, measured, voice of reason in her marriage, harried.
Matt Drayton
White
Age 50-65
Publisher of the San Francisco newspaper The Guardian; type A;,hard driving personality; workaholic; protective of family; liberal politically but conservative with his own family.
Joanna Drayton
White
Age 22-24
Only surviving child of Matt and Christina, recently returned from a medical research internship in Hawaii - young and idealistic, somewhat immature, headstrong, in love with Dr. Prentice.
Dr. John Prentice
African American
Age 30-40
Medical research doctor doing research work in Africa; met Joanna in Hawaii; moving to Switzerland; combative relationship with father; widower who lost his wife and son in an accident; aware of the obstacles he and Joanna will face.
Matilda Banks
African American
Age 45-60
Has worked for the Draytons as a domestic for 27 years; no-nonsense personality; protective of Joanna; wise and wary.
John Prentice, Sr.
African American
Age 55-65
Father of Dr. Prentice, blue collar, worked and sacrificed to give son opportunities, aware of the realities of society.
Mary Prentice
African American
Age 50-65
Wife of John; mother of Dr. Prentice; quiet, long-suffering, sensible, tries to keep the peace between her husband and son.
Hilary St. George
White
Age 35-55
Associate director of the Drayton Gallery; close with Christina; snobbish; faux-wealthy, busy body.
Monsignor Ryan
White
Age 60-75
Aging priest; irreverent; wise; enjoys a friendly but combative relationship with Matt Drayton; enjoys a drink and a song; Irish heritage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.