Out on the Town with Charlene Jones: Bruno's Clubhouse Bistro

Whether you’ve just finished a round of golf or spent a day on the lake, and you’re looking for good dining – for breakfast, lunch or dinner – Bruno’s Clubhouse Bistro is a place that will serve your tastes. A part of Mariners Landing Resort and Country Club, Bruno’s Clubhouse Bistro is decorated with a modern design that’s relaxing and comfortable with beautiful views of the 18-hole Robert Trent Jones, Sr. golf course. While service is quick, it’s not fast food. It’s a social gathering place for the community and surrounding area.
Bruno’s Clubhouse Bistro is owned by Bruno and Tiffany Silva, who also owns The Landing, Bottles & Bites and the Mariners Market Place – all of which are located at Mariners Landing - a picturesque lake community.
I had the pleasure of having lunch with Tiffany, and Jennifer Bradshaw, the restaurant’s general manager. I asked about the most requested items on the menu, and Tiffany and Jennifer made some recommendations. For my drink, I went with the Violet Lemondrop with Butterfly Pea Flower, and infused with Tito’s, Limoncello and house made sour mix. The beautiful colors of the drink were just as refreshing as it looked. I also tried the Kelfany, made with Peach Crown Royal Whiskey Sour and topped with Santa Julia Malbec Reserva. I will definitely add both of these drinks to the top of my list of favorite cocktails.
For my appetizer, I went with the Smoked Chicken Wings - four smoked wings with blue cheese sauce. These were the largest I’ve ever seen! They were moist, cooked to perfection and absolutely delicious. Trust me, there is no lady-like way to eat these wings – just dive in and enjoy. The wings come fried, beer-brined, or dry rubbed, and served with Peruvian Hot Sauce. My second appetizer was the Clubhouse Nachos – housemade tortilla chips, grilled chicken, Poblano cheese sauce, black beans, shredded cheese, lima crema, Pico de Gallo and guacamole. This was a meal in itself. As an upgrade, you can add shaved beef ribeye. Other delicious appetizers include the Angry Shrimp, Blackened Seared Ahi Tuna, Pretzel Bites, Onion Rings, fresh guacamole with housemade chips and the Crab and Shrimp Dip.
It was truly refreshing talking with Jennifer. Her enthusiasm, professionalism and knowledge shines, and you can tell she feels that she is part of the family. It was inspiring. Jennifer joined Tiffany’s team in February. Her background as a coffee shop manager and her position selling wines at Kroger made her a perfect match for her position. Jennifer is a native of Altavista and has twin boys, as well as a daughter and a son. I asked her how she keeps up with it all – taking care of four children while working as the general manager; she said she receives a lot of help from friends, along with the flexibility provided by Tiffany and Bruno. “Bruno and Tiffany treat me and all other employees like family,” she said.
Tiffany and Jennifer insisted that I try not one, not two, but three of their most requested entrées. I started with Bruno’s Margherita pizza, made with fresh mozzarella, house Italian cheese blend crust and house made sauce, then topped with fresh pesto, garlic butter and Tuscan Herbs. This pizza was mouth-watering and flavorful. Bruno’s also offers five other types of pizzas, including the Three Little Pigs, The Works, Philly Cheesesteak, Shrooms, and the Aloha. All dough is made in-house. Gluten-Free crust is also available. You also have the option to “Build Your Own Pizza” with fresh vegetables and toppings.
Next up was the Jambalaya Pasta. If you have not tried Bruno’s Jambalaya Pasta, you are in for a treat. It’s made with Torchio pasta and served with a choice of fresh shrimp, grilled chicken or andouille sausage, along with basil tomatoes, creole crème sauce and parmesan with grilled mild toast. My dish was served with shrimp and sausage smothered in a creamy sauce full of Louisiana flavors. Finally, for my third entrée, I had the Bruno’s Burger – a six ounce patty topped with American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, mayo, housemade fire and ice pickles and served on a toasted Glace bun. It will definitely satisfy any hearty appetite.
If you are looking for something light on the menu, try one of their salads – the garden salad, Classic Caesar or the Southwest Salad. You can also add blackened or grilled chicken or shrimp, pan seared jerk salmon or seared Ahi Tuna.
For the kids 12 and under, Bruno’s offers a delicious menu including kid’s burger, chicken nuggets meal, pasta, grilled cheese, or hot dog. All come with a choice of a fountain soda or milk box.
Tiffany took time to share her and Bruno’s story. Bruno is a native of Peru while Tiffany is from California. After years of honing his creative cooking craft in and around Washington, DC, he decided to bring a modem American cuisine with a touch of Peruvian flare to Smith Mountain Lake. Their vision was to create a restaurant that felt like home. In 2004, they purchased The Landing Restaurant and went to work. Today, in their beautiful new location, their vision couldn’t be clearer.
After my delicious appetizers and entrees, I didn’t think I could eat one more thing – until I was served the warm Triple Chocolate brownie. OMG – a chocolate brownie with vanilla bean ice cream and drizzled with caramel and chocolate sauce. It was so rich and ridiculously chocolatey! I can’t wait to go back for another one. Jennifer’s said it was her son’s favorite dessert – he calls it the “ooey gooey chocolate sundae.” Other deserts include their seasonal cobblers, also served with vanilla ice cream.
At a place like Bruno’s Clubhouse Bistro, I’m once again reminded of how much family plays a role when it comes to serving others, just the same as I find in all restaurants in and around the lake. It’s a place that makes me proud to stand by my creed: “I don’t make dinner. I make reservations.”
Bruno’s Clubhouse Bistro is located at 2052 Lake Retreat Road in Huddleston. Hours are Sunday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Breakfast, lunch and dinner served. For more information, call 540.297.8180 or visit brunossml.com.
