Out on the Town with Charlene Jones: The Farmhouse

The Farmhouse, located in Moneta, is a place that is decorated with a feeling of southern charm and many of the comforts often found in country town. It reminds me of a farmers market, a specialty store and a good ol’ restaurant that’s brought together in its own special way.
The Farmhouse is the latest creation of Nora Baker, who has lived at Smith Mountain Lake for over 30 years and been a part of serving food for more than 35. Nora’s love for people, community, and cooking are all wrapped up in a quaint and comfortable place that is a pleasure to visit, and even more enjoyable to sit and stay for a while.
During my recent visit to The Farmhouse for a late lunch, I decided to try a little bit of a lot of different things. With the fall season not that far away, it seemed fitting to start with one of the soups of the day, chicken noodle soup, that’s flavorful and full of chicken, noodles, carrots, and celery. Yummy delicious!
I paired my soup with a salad prepared fresh with a combination of strawberries, cucumbers, red and yellow peppers, tomatoes, lettuce, shrimp and cantaloupe. The fruits and vegetables tasted as if they were just picked from the garden.
My entrées came next, starting with crab cakes served with a side of cold slaw and slices of red tomatoes. The Farmhouse’s Brent Hisey prepared my crab cakes to perfection on the Mongolian-style grill that sits as a centerpiece of the kitchen area. Brent owned a catering business in Staunton for more than two decades before retiring to Smith Mountain Lake in 2020 with his wife, Amy.
While enjoying my meal, Nora sat down with me and shared a little more about how her love for serving food to others began and how it has brought her to where she is today. In high school, she worked in the Kroger Deli – a deli that she said her father helped establish for the grocery store. She then spent 18 years working for Empire Foods before opening her first restaurant. Then, in 2021, she opened The Farmhouse, which is staffed with herself and nine other employees.
Soup, salad and crabcakes with cole slaw were only the beginning of my dining experience at The Farmhouse. With brisket having just come out of the oven, I had to give it a try. Slices of brisket piled high on a bun and topped with sliced tomato and a side of fries – it was delicious. But that’s not all, folks. May May Boideaux, part of The Farmhouse’s staff who makes the restaurant’s Thai food offerings, served up freshly made egg rolls that were crunchy, flavorful and filling.
For dessert, Nora suggested one of their most popular: Boston Cream Cheesecake. It was the perfect ending to a wonderful meal, and so many reasons to return again and again.
The Farmhouse offers a variety of beverages including a line of sodas in flavors like root beer, blackberry cream, blueberry birch beer, apple ginger ale and black cherry soda. Food choices include a variety of salads, sandwiches, and wraps. In the Grab-and-Go Fresh Case, customers can take home prepared features like meat lasagna, chicken enchiladas, mac and cheese, smoked pulled pork, meatloaf, fall-off-the-bone ribs, salmon, chicken pot pie and more. In the bakery, cakes are available for dine-in or carry-out, as well as eclairs, lemon bars, brownies, cannoli, jumbo cookies (chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, peanut butter, chocolate, sugar, white macadamia, and lemon coolers. Don’t forget to check out the Nightingale Ice Cream sandwiches offered in assorted flavors like strawberry shortcake, raspberry donut, mango lemonade and fat banana.
Weekly specials include Thai Tuesday, Italian and Mediterranean Wednesday, Seafood Thursday and Farm Friday. Saturday is catering day for The Farmhouse, but Grab-and-Go options are available from 9 a.m. – noon.
In the specialty store section of The Farmhouse, you will find items like Virginia Diner peanuts, preserves, a variety of mustards and ketchups, dressings, spices, jams and jellies, pancake mixes, to name a few. From local markets are vegetables and fruits like corn-on-the-cob, apples, hot peppers, tomatoes and more.
If you’re looking for a gift for someone or to treat yourself, check out the selection of locally made pottery, stained glass, fusion art, quilts, and woodworking options, as well as candles, jewelry, cutting boards and charcuterie boards.
The Farmhouse offers takeout – including Thanksgiving dinner, as well as catering options for weddings, special events, birthday parties, golf tournaments, clubs, churches, schools, and more. Private parties for up to 65 people can be held at The Farmhouse after their normal business hours.
If you’ve had a busy day at work and don’t have time to cook, The Farmhouse is a good place for food, whether you’re picking up or dining in. It’s a place that brings to mind the words of the Irish Proverb - Laughter is Brightest, Where Food is Best. It’s a place that makes me proud to stand by my creed: “I don’t make dinner. I make reservations.”
The Farmhouse is located at 60 Scruggs Road in Moneta. Hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – noon (Grab & Go only); closed on Sunday and Monday. For more information, call 540.330.8630 or visit farmhouse-meals.com.
