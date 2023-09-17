On Friday, September 15th, the Town of Rocky Mount introduced D.O.R.A. during a concert held at the Rocky Mount Farmers Market. D.O.R.A. stands for “Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area”. It's a Virginia ABC license that authorizes a licensee to permit the consumption of alcoholic beverages within a designated area.
During a D.O.R.A. event, alcohol is sold in specially marked cups at each of the participating restaurants/bars. Alcohol sold at one of the participating restaurants/bars can be taken into events like the one held on Friday night at the Farmers Market, which included entertainment coordinated by Lover's Rock Productions featuring Kerosene Willy. Local restaurants/bars that participated in the inaugural D.O.R.A. event held on September 15th included Anastasia’s, Living Proof Beer Company and Rocky Mount Burger Company.
Events are limited to 16 per year, however localities may submit an ordinance to increase to number of annual events. “It’s an opportunity to include local places that have invested in the community and want to be further involved in centrally located events,” said Daniel Pinard, the Director of Economic Development for Rocky Mount.
John Thomas, one of the owners of Anastasia’s, said he appreciated being a part of the first D.O.R.A. event. “It’s a great way to bring out the community, and great opportunity to get others into the Town of Rocky Mount,” he said.
Brian Hochstein, who owns Rocky Mount Burger Company, said he is all in for doing things like D.O.R.A., which bring people together. “We’re excited to be a part of it,” said Hochstein. “We excited because it unites our community.”
Samantha Hall, a bartender at Living Proof Beer Company, said it’s a good thing. “It gives people a chance to try different places and still be up close to the events taking place in the farmers market.”
Bill Lewis and Belinda Newton, locals who came out to enjoy the performance by Kerosene Willy, said the D.O.R.A. program adds to the festivities. “It works well; it’s convenient,” said Newton. “It’s great that the Town of Rocky Mount is doing this for our community.”
The next D.O.R.A. event is scheduled for September 30th, when Rocky Mount holds its 150Fest, marking the town's 150th anniversary.
