The Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake has opened a new satellite club at Hot Shots Bar & Grill in Moneta where it will hold meetings twice monthly. The new satellite club held its first meeting on September 8th at Hot Shots, with the second meeting scheduled for September 21st at 11:30 a.m.
The Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake was started in 1990. Rotary is a worldwide network of 1.2 million inspired individuals, organized into 34,000 clubs, with the motto, “Service Above Self exemplifies our humanitarian spirit.”
The Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake helps those in need through a host of projects, including helping home-grown students excel and become America’s future leaders. Many of the club’s long-term local projects benefit schools in Franklin and Bedford counties, their teachers, and the children and young men and women who attend them. It honors outstanding teachers at local schools at through its annual Excellence in Education Award Banquet, as well as honors and rewards local high school students with scholarships at its annual Excellence in Education Student Luncheon. The club also sponsors high school students to attend and speak competitively at the annual Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) conference at Virginia Tech.
Other Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake projects focus on the needs of families, Smith Mountain Lake itself, local charities, and businesses that employ those who live locally, including the Tackling Hunger and Nutrition project, which each year provides more than a ton of free fresh fruits and vegetables to needy families in the Smith Mountain Lake area; 911 Emergency Dock Signs, which help first responders find home from the water in case of fire and medical emergencies; and the SML Rotary Foundation, which receives proceeds from fundraising projects, plus donations from members and the community to financially supports community projects.
The Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake also assists local non-profits with modest financial contributions, including SML Good Neighbors, Lake Christian Ministries, Unbridled Change, the Alex Ernandes Scholarship Foundation, and the VA Cooperative Extension Service Local Food and Garden Directory, among others.
For more information, visit smlrotary.com.
