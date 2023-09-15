Smith Mountain Lake Association to hold annual meeting September 29th

Smith Mountain Lake Association will hold its annual meeting on September 29th at Trinity Ecumenical Parish, located at 40 Lakemount Drive in Moneta. The meeting, which will be held from 6:30 – 8 p.m., will include a guest speaker, Neil Holthouser, from AEP. The meeting is open to the public with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Light appetizers and beverages will be provided, along with educational displays.
The Smith Mountain Lake Association is the lake’s largest and oldest volunteer organization with over 1,100 members. The association dedicates its resources and time to ensure the lake not only survives the pressures of growth, but also improves its environmental quality.
For more information, visit smlassociation.org.
