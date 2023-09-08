Smith Mountain Lake Bridge Report: September 8, 2023

The Smith Mountain Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays at the Community Center, located north of downtown Moneta at 4860 Rucker Road, behind and below the Moneta Pharmacy and Family Dentistry. Duplicate bridge is played and a partner is required. All bridge players are welcome. Please arrive with your partner no later than 12:10 p.m.
A new website is available for additional information. Visit bridgewebs.com/smithmountainlake – no password is required.
For more information about the duplicate bridge club, contact Linda at 540.666. 0230 or via email at lindasward49@gmail.com.
On August 29th, eleven pairs participated. Leaders were Jim Maas and Jean Maas with 64.78%, followed by Coy Bennett and Ellie Mascitelli with 64.49%, and Lynne Applegate and Arnold Renner with 56.30%.
On September 1st, twelve pairs participated. Leaders playing North/South were Bob Cramer and Jim Maas with 65.83%, followed by Kathy Cameron and Karen Theis with 59.17%, and Don Sandberg and Maggie Sandberg with 57.92%. Leaders playing East/West were Dave Mathis and Frank Ackerman with 60.83%, followed by Lynne Applegate and Arnold Renner with 51.25%, and Coy Bennett and Patty Fabian with 50.00%.
