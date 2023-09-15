Smith Mountain Weekly Bridge Report

The Smith Mountain Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays at the Community Center, located north of downtown Moneta at 4860 Rucker Road, behind and below the Moneta Pharmacy and Family Dentistry. Duplicate bridge is played and a partner is required. All bridge players are welcome. Please arrive with your partner no later than 12:10 p.m.
On September 5th, twelve pairs participated. Leaders playing North/South were Martha Meyer and Mark Meyer with 61.67%, followed by Jim Maas and Jean Maas with 57.00%, and Kathie Moulds and Karen Theis with 54.33%. Leaders playing East/West were Sandy Stevens and Sam Bready with 59.00%, followed by Lynne Applegate and Arnold Renner with 57.00%, and Bruce Clapper and Dan Becker with 49.67%.
On September 9th, twelve pairs participated. Leaders playing North/South were Don Sandberg and Maggie Sandberg with 66.50%, followed by Jean Maas and Jim Maas with 53.50%, and Bruce Clapper and Cathy Stewart with 52.00%. Leaders playing East/West were Lynne Applegate and Arnold Renner with 60.00%, followed by Ellie Mascitelli and David Shea with 59.50%, and Carol Brewer and Patty Bilbro with 55.50%.
A website is available for additional information. Visit bridgewebs.com/smithmountainlake – no password is required.
For more information about the duplicate bridge club, contact Linda at 540.666. 0230 or via email at lindasward49@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.