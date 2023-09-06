SML Democrats host former Virginia House Speaker Filler-Corn

The Smith Mountain Lake Democrats hosted a meet-and-greet with Del. Eileen Filler-Corn at their Bedford office on August 27. Del. Filler-Corn (D), Virginia House of Delegates District 41 (Fairfax), was in Southwest and Southside Virginia supporting Democratic candidates running for election to the Virginia Legislature this November.
Filler-Corn previously served as Virginia’s Speaker of the Virginia House – the only woman to do so – and twice as Minority Leader.
