SMLCA volleyball notches first victory of season

The Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) Lady Ospreys earned their first varsity volleyball victory of the season on August 31, defeating Faith-Hurt 3 sets to 2.
The Lady O’s opened the season against two of the top teams in the league—Westover and Timberlake—dropping both of those matches. Against Faith-Hurt, they bounced back and hope to build on that victory, according to Coach Kal Kalenian.
Though SMLCA struggled at times against Faith-Hurt, the SMLCA coach was glad to get that victory.
“We weren’t at our best. But they did well,” he said of the team.
Coach Kalenian believes the team can build on that success. The Lady O’s return two seniors—Ellie Keep and Maya Were—and four juniors are also on the squad. Jorden White, Karlee Smith and Kassidy Phillips are among those which help make up the core of the squad. A sophomore and six freshmen also add depth for the Lady O’s.
The returning players are providing important leadership and the SMLCA coach is excited about the team’s future with so many younger players also on the squad. “We inherited four or five really good middle schoolers that came on board with some talent,” he said, adding that they bring some good potential.
“The future looks promising,” said Coach Kalenian, who is in his fourth year coaching with the team.
White serves as the team’s floor captain and Phillips is the team captain selected by the players. Coach Kalenian is joined on the coaching staff with Mackenzie Miller and Stacy White.
Coach Kalenian said in Thursday’s match Faith-Hurt had a softer offense than its opening opponents.
“They didn’t attack the ball like the first two teams did,” he said.
He hopes to build on the recent success.
“I would really enjoy having a winning season. I’m certain that would give us a berth into the VACA tournament at the end of the season,” he said.
The team has shown signs of improvement each year. “It’s a process. It takes maturity and court knowledge. These young ladies grow into that,” he said. “I would like to avenge our defeats with wins.”
During their warm up at each match, the players take time to waive to the spectators and let them know they appreciate their support. And when they break huddle, they finish with “Praise God, Love God, Love Others, Go O’s.”
Upcoming matches include an away trip to Christian Heritage Academy on Sept. 7 and a Sept. 11 tilt at Temple.
